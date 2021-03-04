Full Year 2020 Schroders PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 04, 2021 / 09:00AM GMT

Peter Harrison - Schroders plc - Group CEO & Executive Director



Good morning, everyone. Welcome to Schroders 2020 Annual Results Meeting. I'm joined today by Richard Keers, our Chief Financial Officer. Even though we're doing this via Zoom, it will be exactly the same way as we've run it in previous years. I'll talk briefly about the business last year and add a bit more color on some of our strategic initiatives. Richard will then go into more detailed numbers, give some guidance on the forward-looking numbers. I'll come back and talk about outlook and take questions.



Now, we all know 2020 was an extraordinary year. And for us, it was more important than ever to demonstrate how robust and resilient our business is. And against this backdrop, I'm glad to report that both our established business and our strategy held firm, enabled us to deliver a resilient set of results. This was only possible last year because of strategic choices we made several years ago. And I want to come back and talk more about that later.



We're pleased with today's results, starting with net income, which