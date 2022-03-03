Full Year 2021 Schroders PLC Earnings Presentation Transcript

Mar 03, 2022 / 09:00AM GMT

Corporate Participants

* Peter Harrison

Schroders plc - Group CEO & Executive Director

* Richard John Keers

Schroders plc - CFO & Executive Director



Conference Call Participants

* David Leslie McCann

Numis Securities Limited, Research Division - Director & Diversified Financials Analyst

* Haley Ann Tam

* Hubert Lam

BofA Securities, Research Division - VP

* Luke Edward Colin Mason

BNP Paribas Exane, Research Division - Research Analyst

* Mandeep Singh Jagpal

RBC Capital Markets, Research Division - Assistant VP



Peter Harrison - Schroders plc - Group CEO & Executive Director



Good morning, everyone. Welcome to the Schroders 2021 Full Year Results. We've got a lot of people online today, so we're going to try and mix it up between the room and online. But what -- I'm going to start