Full Year 2022 Schroders PLC Earnings Presentation Transcript

Mar 02, 2023 / 09:00AM GMT

Presentation

Mar 02, 2023 / 09:00AM GMT



Corporate Participants

* Peter Harrison

Schroders plc - Group CEO & Executive Director

* Richard John Keers

Schroders plc - Executive Officer



Conference Call Participants

* Bruce Allan Hamilton

Morgan Stanley, Research Division - Equity Analyst

* Gregory Simpson

BNP Paribas Exane, Research Division - Financial Analyst

* Haley Ann Tam

CrÃ©dit Suisse AG, Research Division - MD & Research Analyst

* Hubert Lam

BofA Securities, Research Division - VP

* Nicholas Herman

Citigroup Inc., Research Division - VP



Peter Harrison - Schroders plc - Group CEO & Executive Director



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the Schroders 2022 Annual Results. I know you've had a busy few days. So, hopefully, we will get through this in and out. But we're going to follow the normal format of prior