Mar 02, 2023 / 09:00AM GMT
Presentation
Mar 02, 2023 / 09:00AM GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Peter Harrison
Schroders plc - Group CEO & Executive Director
* Richard John Keers
Schroders plc - Executive Officer
=====================
Conference Call Participants
=====================
* Bruce Allan Hamilton
Morgan Stanley, Research Division - Equity Analyst
* Gregory Simpson
BNP Paribas Exane, Research Division - Financial Analyst
* Haley Ann Tam
CrÃ©dit Suisse AG, Research Division - MD & Research Analyst
* Hubert Lam
BofA Securities, Research Division - VP
* Nicholas Herman
Citigroup Inc., Research Division - VP
=====================
Peter Harrison - Schroders plc - Group CEO & Executive Director
Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the Schroders 2022 Annual Results. I know you've had a busy few days. So, hopefully, we will get through this in and out. But we're going to follow the normal format of prior
Full Year 2022 Schroders PLC Earnings Presentation Transcript
Mar 02, 2023 / 09:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...