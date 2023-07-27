Half Year 2023 Schroders PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 27, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT

Peter Harrison - Schroders plc - Group CEO & Executive Director



I'm Peter Harrison, Chief Executive. And with me is Richard Keers, our Chief Financial Officer. I know it's a busy reporting day, so let's get started. We'll follow the same format you're familiar with. I'll give you a quick overview of how our business has performed a strategic progress. I'll hand over to Richard to walk you through the financials in more detail, and I'll come back for the outlook and Q&A. Please don't forget to raise your hand on Zoom if you'd like to ask a question later.



You'll have all seen the results we announced to the market this morning. I have to say we consider this to be a resilient set of results considering industry headwinds, demonstrating the strength of our business model. Our diversification and pivot towards higher-growth areas and increased longevity has again enabled us to perform well. Headline numbers, our operating profit of GBP 341 million, positive net new business of GBP 5.7 billion, an unchanged interim dividend of 6.5p per share. On flows, within the GBP 5.7 billion of new