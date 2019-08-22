Aug 22, 2019 / 12:00AM GMT

Operator



Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the South32 full year financial results and outlook investor and analyst teleconference. (Operator Instructions) I would now like to hand the conference over to Mr. Graham Kerr, CEO. Please go ahead.



Graham Kerr - South32 Limited - CEO, MD & Executive Director



Thank you. Good morning, everyone. Thanks for joining us today for our financial results conference call for the full year ended June 30. My name is Graham Kerr, and I'm the Chief Executive Officer. Joining me here today is our Chief Financial Officer, Katie Tovich; and our Chief Operating Officers, Paul Harvey and Mike Fraser. Mike joins us on the line from Johannesburg. I'll start with an overview of our highlights and business outlook. Then we'll open the call to questions. A pre-recorded webcast of the finance section of our results is available on our website.



Starting with our highlights. A strong operating performance across the majority of our operations saw group production volumes increase by 3% during the year. Some of our key highlights