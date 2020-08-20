Aug 20, 2020 / NTS GMT

Presentation

* Graham Kerr

South32 Limited - CEO, MD & Executive Director



Thank you for joining us for our results for the financial year ended June 30, 2020. Before we get started, I'd like to talk about our safety performance. We were deeply saddened by the death of one of our colleagues, Duncan Mankhedi Ngoato, following an incident at the Ifalethu Colliery at South Africa Energy Coal in May. We immediately responded with support to Duncan's family, friends and colleagues and also undertook a detailed investigation. What we learned from this investigation has now been shared across our operations to help prevent a similar tragedy occurring again.



Around the world, we continue to adjust to the different phases of the COVID-19 pandemic. Our response to COVID-19 is focused on keeping our people well, maintaining safe and reliable operations, supporting our