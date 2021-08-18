Aug 18, 2021 / 10:30PM GMT

* Graham Kerr

South32 Limited - CEO, MD & Executive Director



Graham Kerr - South32 Limited - CEO, MD & Executive Director



Hi, everyone. Today, we released our financial results for the year ended June 30, 2021.



This year has come with many challenges for our people, our communities and our business. The impacts of COVID-19 continue to be felt by communities around the world, including in many of the locations where we operate. Too many lives have been lost to COVID-19, and our thoughts continue to be for all those who have been impacted by the virus.



At South32, we have remained focused on doing everything we can to keep our people safe and well, maintain safe and reliable operations and support our communities. As part of our response, we continue to follow the advice of governments, their agencies and our own experts wherever we operate, and we are supporting the rollout of