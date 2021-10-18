South32 Ltd Sustainable Development Briefing Transcript

Oct 18, 2021 / 05:00AM GMT

Karen Wood -



A very warm welcome to the South32 Sustainability Briefing. My name is Karen Wood, Chair of South32. We're very pleased to have the opportunity to talk to you today about South32's approach to sustainability. And in particular, the manner in which we are tackling some of the seminal issues of our time. Issues that go to the heart of how we are managing your capital.



I'm joined today by Graham Kerr, Chief Executive Officer; and of course, someone well known to you all. Graham is joined by 4 members of his leadership team, Chief Financial Officer, Katie Tovich; Chief Legal and External Affairs Officer, Kelly O'Rourke; Chief Human Resources and Commercial Officer, Brendan Harris; and Chief Technical Officer, Vanessa Torres.



Before we get underway today, I'd like to acknowledge that we're under the people of the culmination on whose land I am speaking from. Graham and his team are coming to you from the land of the Whadjuk, Noongar people. I pay my respects to elders past and present and acknowledge the indigenous and tribal peoples have all of the lands on which South32 is located and