Aug 25, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT

Graham Kerr - South32 Limited - CEO, MD & Executive Director



Hi, everyone. Today, we released our financial results for the year ended 30 June 2022. Despite challenging operating environments across many of our jurisdictions, we delivered a record year for earnings, cash flow and shareholder returns. And we accelerated our portfolio transformation, increasing our exposure to the metals critical to a low-carbon future. I'd like to thank our teams around the world who have worked hard to deliver this result.



Before I take you through our operating and financial results, I want to reflect on our safety performance. We will never be truly successful until every one of our people goes home safe and well at the end of every shift. This year, we did not achieve that. We are deeply saddened by the loss of one of our colleagues, Mr. Desmin Mienies, a contractor who was fatally injured while undertaking electrical work at our Wessels mine at South Africa Manganese in November 2021. Our deepest sympathies are with Mr. Mienies' family, friends and colleagues. We provided them with our support following