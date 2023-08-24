Aug 24, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT

Graham Kerr - South32 Limited - CEO, MD & Executive Director



Thank you, and good morning, everyone, and thanks for joining us today. On the call with me is our Chief Financial Officer, Sandy Sibenaler; and our Chief Operating Officer, Jason Economidis; and Noel Pillay. I'll give a short summary of our results before handing back to the operator for questions.



Before I go into detail about our results, I'd like to talk about safety. Nothing is more important than the health, safety and well-being of our people. Tragically, 2 of our colleagues, Tonela and Alfredo lost their lives at a fatal incident at Mozal Aluminium in November. Our deepest sympathies remain with their families and colleagues. In response to the incident, we continued our work to fundamentally shift our