Nov 29, 2019 / 03:00AM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Select Harvests Limited Fiscal Year 2019 Results Presentation. (Operator Instructions) After the speakers' presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. (Operator Instructions) I must advise you that today's conference is being recorded.
I would now like to hand the conference over to your first speaker today, Managing Director and CEO of Select Harvests, Paul Thompson. Thank you. Please go ahead.
Paul Thompson - Select Harvests Limited - MD, CEO & Executive Director
Thank you, Edwin. Good afternoon, and welcome to the Select Harvests' Full Year Results Presentation for the period ending 30th of September 2019. With me today is Andrew Angus from Overland Advisory (sic) [Overland Advisers]; Brad Crump, CFO and Company Secretary; and Michael Iwaniw, Chairman of Select Harvests.
Brad and myself will present the result followed by a Q&A. Before we start the result, I'd firstly like to welcome Guy Kingwill who's joined the Board of Select Harvests. Guy brings a
Full Year 2019 Select Harvests Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
Nov 29, 2019 / 03:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...