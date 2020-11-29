Full Year 2020 Select Harvests Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 29, 2020 / 10:00PM GMT

Paul Thompson - Select Harvests Limited - MD, CEO & Executive Director



Okay. Good morning, and welcome to the Select Harvests 2020 -- sorry, I'm getting some feedback here -- 2020 full year annual results. I'm Paul Thompson, Managing Director of Select Harvests. I'm joined today by Brad Crump, the CFO and Company Secretary of Select Harvests. Coordinating today's presentation is Andrew Angus, from Overland Advisory (sic) [Overland Advisers]. Andrew will facilitate a short Q&A at the end of the presentation. This presentation is being recorded and will be loaded on our website. Please note the disclaimer and the basis of the preparation of this presentation.



2020 has been both a challenging and volatile year. In summary, the things that are within our control have been delivered, many of the items outside our control have been unfavorable. The Almond Division delivered another solid result in a challenging environment. The Food Division is still struggling to gain traction in an equally challenging market. Some of the challenges we faced were a record crop ex California, 18% larger than