Half Year 2021 Select Harvests Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 28, 2021 / 03:00AM GMT

Andrew Angus -



Okay, you're all right to go, Paul.



Paul Thompson - Select Harvests Limited - MD, CEO & Executive Director



Thank you, Andrew. Okay. Welcome to Select Harvests' 2021 Half Year Results Presentation. Joining me today is our CFO, Brad Crump, and Company Secretary; and Andrew Angus from Overland Advisory, who manages our Investor Relations.



This presentation is being recorded and will be available on our website. Brad and I will present the results and provide a market update. (Operator Instructions) Please note the disclaimer and the basis of preparation of this presentation.



As an introduction to our performance in the first half of 2021, this has been challenging as it was in the second half of 2020. As you have previously been advised, like many businesses, we've had the operational issues of COVID-19. In addition, we've had market access issues in major markets, Europe, India and China. Like all export-orientated businesses, we have seen the dollar appreciate over 10% over the last 12 months. But the biggest single headwind was the