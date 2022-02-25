Select Harvests Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Feb 25, 2022 / 12:00AM GMT

Michael Andrew Iwaniw - Select Harvests Limited - Independent Chairman of the Board



Good morning, and welcome to Select Harvests 2021 Annual General Meeting. I am Michael Iwaniw, Chairman of Select Harvests Limited. I'll be chairing today's AGM with the assistance of Brad Crump, Chief Financial Officer and Company Secretary at Select Harvests; and Paul Thompson, our Managing Director. Both Paul and I will be making presentations today following with Paul, Brad, myself, my fellow directors will be happy to answer your questions before overviewing the company's resolutions.



This presentation will be recorded and uploaded on the Select Harvests website. Joining me today in this Virtual Annual General Meeting are your directors, Fred Grimwade, Nicki Anderson, Fiona Bennett, Guy Kingwill and Travis Dillon.



Please note the disclaimer and the basis of preparation of this presentation.



Today, Paul and I will provide an overview of our financial year 2021 financial and operational performance, our current future strategy, our overall company and market outlook and our financial year