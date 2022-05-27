Half Year 2022 Select Harvests Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 27, 2022 / 03:00AM GMT

Paul Thompson - Select Harvests Limited - MD, CEO & Executive Director



Good afternoon. Welcome to the 2022 Half Year Results for Select Harvests. I'm Paul Thompson, MD and CEO of Select Harvests. And joining me today is Brad Crump, our CFO and Company Secretary.



Before I start with the presentation, I'd just like to acknowledge the retirement of our Chairman, Michael Iwaniw, which will be effective the 30th of June 2002 (sic) [2022]. Michael has made an enormous contribution to this business over the last 11 years, and the businesses are much stronger and a very different business at the end of his tenure as Chair. He's provided counsel and leadership and friendship to myself and the remainder of the Board. And as I said, clearly, Select Harvests is in a much better place. I wish him and his family well in his retirement.



Today, we'll be providing you with an overview of our performance from a triple bottom line perspective, profit, people and planet, an update on the business performance, on the global almond market, plus the strength in the value and the uniqueness of our assets,