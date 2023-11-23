Full Year 2023 Select Harvests Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 23, 2023 / 11:30PM GMT

David Surveyor - Select Harvests Ltd - Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director



Well, good morning, and welcome to the Select Harvest 2023 full-year results presentation. My name's David Surveyor. I've been the Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of Select Harvests since the February 20 this year. And joining me delivering this presentation is our Chief Financial Officer, Brad Crump.



The 2023 full-year results presentation will be delivered by webcast on the link displayed below was advised to the ASX. After Brad and I have delivered the presentation, there will be time for questions before we commence our investor roadshow. (Event Instructions)



This next slide simply outlines the disclaimer and basis of preparation of the information contained in this presentation. Now I'll start by providing an overview of the business before handing over to Brad who will discuss the financial results in detail. And then following Brad, I'll discuss strategy, transformation, and the forward outlook before we both take questions. So let's start with our business update. And specifically, we