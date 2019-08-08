Q2 2019 Showa Denko KK Earnings Presentation Transcript

Aug 08, 2019 / 01:00AM GMT

Kohei Morikawa

Showa Denko K.K. - President, CEO & Representative Director

Motohiro Takeuchi

Showa Denko K.K. - Corporate Officer, CFO, GM of Finance & Accounting and Director



Kohei Morikawa - Showa Denko K.K. - President, CEO & Representative Director



[Interpreted] Ladies and gentlemen, good morning. This is Kohei Morikawa, President and CEO of Showa Denko.



Thank you for taking the time out of your busy schedule to join us at the financial results briefing. I will explain 2019 Q2 financial results full year forecast and overview of major businesses.



This slide shows the content of today's briefing. Our CFO, Motohiro Takeuchi, will present the details of financial results later. First, let me start with business environment that we are in. Compared to the beginning of the year, the global economy is clearly slowing down. Our major markets, such as electronic materials,