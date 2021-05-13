Q1 2021 Showa Denko KK Earnings Call Transcript

May 13, 2021 / NTS GMT

Motohiro Takeuchi - Showa Denko K.K. - CFO, Managing Corporate Officer & Representative Director



Good evening. I'm Motohiro Takeuchi, Chief Financial Officer of Showa Denko. Thank you very much for your consistent interest in our business performance. And here, I'd like to extend my sincere sympathy for the people affected by novel coronavirus and the people who suffer in the difficult condition due to the pandemic.



I would like to explain the financial results of the first quarter FY 2021. As some of you may notice by the front page, this time, the financial results presentation material, including this design were renewed. We tried to make it simple and clear. And given the current situation, this material is more focused on the quarter-on-quarter comparison. We expect that it will serve you to deepen your understanding of our business overview.



Please turn to Page 2. This is the overview of the financial results of the first quarter FY 2021. Showa Denko Materials segment has been included since July 2020, so the new consolidation is reflected this year in year-on-year comparison.

