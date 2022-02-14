Feb 14, 2022 / 07:00AM GMT
Presentation
Feb 14, 2022 / 07:00AM GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Hidehito Takahashi
Showa Denko K.K. - Representative Director, President & CEO
* Hideki Somemiya
Showa Denko K.K. - Managing Corporate Officer & CFO
=====================
Hidehito Takahashi - Showa Denko K.K. - Representative Director, President & CEO
Thank you very much for your time today. I am Hidehito Takahashi. I took office as CEO of Showa Denko in January. Today, I'd like to talk about our policy toward realization of co-creative chemical company. This is to announce the new direction under the new management system. And you can consider this as an update of the long-term vision announced in December 2020.
Let me now explain what we mean by co-creative chemical company. We have a wide-ranging and cutting-edge functional materials technology from mid- to downstream sector. We would like to become the chemical manufacturer who takes an initiative to resolve social challenges. To realize that, we need to
Full Year 2021 Showa Denko KK Earnings Presentation Transcript
Feb 14, 2022 / 07:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...