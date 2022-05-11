Q1 2022 Showa Denko KK Earnings Presentation Transcript

May 11, 2022 / 06:00AM GMT

Presentation

May 11, 2022 / 06:00AM GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Hideki Somemiya

Showa Denko K.K. - Managing Corporate Officer, CFO & Director



=====================

Hideki Somemiya - Showa Denko K.K. - Managing Corporate Officer, CFO & Director



Hello, everyone. I am Hideki Somemiya, CFO of Showa Denko. Thank you very much for your interest in our company performance.



Now I'd like to explain the overview of fiscal 2022 first quarter financial results. So from this time, my presentation is based on new segments announced in February.



Please refer to Page 2. There are 3 points that I want to communicate to you. First, net sales decreased due mainly to business transfer. However, against the background of a strong demand for semiconductors, net sales earned by ongoing businesses, excluding the impact of the business transfer increased.



Second, operating income decreased year-on-year due to the business transfer, periodic shutdown maintenance at Oita Complex, a rise in raw