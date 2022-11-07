Q3 2022 Showa Denko KK Earnings Net Conference Transcript

Nov 07, 2022 / 06:00AM GMT

Hideki Somemiya - Showa Denko K.K. - Managing Corporate Officer, CFO & Director



Good evening, everyone. This is Hideki Somemiya, CFO of Showa Denko. Thank you very much for your continued interest in our business performance.



I'd like to present the financial results of the third quarter FY 2022. Please turn to Page 2 for summary. There are 2 main points: first, the summary of the third quarter business results; and second, the downward revision of the full year forecast.



As for the summary of the third quarter results. Quarterly operating income from July to September decreased JPY 7.9 billion, down 32%. And it was mainly due to Chemicals segment profit decrease of JPY 5.4 billion. The total sales from January decreased JPY 17.5 billion, down 2% year-on-year, and operating income decreased JPY 18.4 billion, down 26% year-on-year. Excluding the impact of transferred business on the previous year's results, based on the ongoing businesses, net sales from January to September increased JPY 123.8 billion, up 14% year-on-year. But operating income decreased by JPY 6.6 billion, down 11%.