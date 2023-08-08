Q2 2023 Resonac Holdings Corp Earnings Net Conference Transcript

Aug 08, 2023 / NTS GMT
Hideki Somemiya - Resonac Holdings Corporation - Managing Corporate Officer, CFO & Director
Hello, everyone. I am Hideki Somemiya, CFO of Resonac Holdings Corporation. Thank you very much for your continued interest in our business performance. I will present the financial results of the second quarter FY 2023. Page 2 shows 2 points as today's key takeaways. First is a summary of the second quarter business results. And the second is a full year forecast for FY 2023.
Total sales in the first half 2023 were JPY 616.1 billion, down JPY 39.9 billion year-on-year. In Chemicals segment, sales increased due to the shutdown maintenance in Olefins & Derivatives in the previous year, but sales in Semiconductor and Electronic Materials segment decreased due to the production adjustment of Semiconductors and a slowdown in data center demand and that led to the segment sales decrease.
Operating income decreased by JPY 51.1 billion year-on-year to JPY 13.2 billion in operating loss due to the declined sales in Semiconductors and Electronic Materials and inventory valuation difference in Chemicals
