Q3 2023 Resonac Holdings Corp Earnings Net Conference Transcript

Nov 09, 2023 / NTS GMT

Hideki Somemiya - Resonac Holdings Corporation - Managing Corporate Officer, CFO & Director



Good evening. I'm Somemiya, CFO of Resonac Holdings. Thank you for your continued interest in our company's financial results. Let me present an overview of the financial results for the third quarter of fiscal year ending in December 2023 based on the handout. Page 2 shows key takeaways for today's briefing. There are 2 points: the first is financial results for 9 months from January to September this year. Semiconductor and Electronic Materials segment posted lower sales and profits than last year due to semiconductor production adjustment and the sluggish demand for data centers. The second point is upward revision of the full year forecast. We now forecast operating loss of JPY 12 billion instead of JPY 20 billion as announced in August this year.



Let me now move on to the agenda items, starting with Q3 financial results. Slide 4 shows consolidated cumulative results from January to September 2023 compared to the same period of the previous year. Before going into details, please be aware that the