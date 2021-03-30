Mar 30, 2021 / 08:30PM GMT
Operator
Greetings, and welcome to the fourth-quarter 2020 conference call webcast for Schwazze, formerly operating as Medicine Man Technologies, Inc. We are being hosted by Justin Dye, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; and Nancy Huber, Chief Financial Officer. Following their presentation, management will take questions submitted via the web link from Schwazze's Investor Relations website and then the earnings press release.
I would also like to remind you that management's prepared remarks and answers to your submitted questions may contain forward-looking statements, which are subject to risks and uncertainties. The words anticipate, could, enable, estimate, intend, except, believe, potential, will, should, project, position, objective, determined, vision, and similar expressions as they are related to Schwazze are, as such, a forward-looking statement.
Investors are cautioned that all forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ from those anticipated by Schwazze at this time. Additional information on factors that could cause results
Q4 2020 Medicine Man Technologies Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Mar 30, 2021 / 08:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...