Q4 2020 Medicine Man Technologies Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 30, 2021 / 08:30PM GMT

Operator



Greetings, and welcome to the fourth-quarter 2020 conference call webcast for Schwazze, formerly operating as Medicine Man Technologies, Inc. We are being hosted by Justin Dye, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; and Nancy Huber, Chief Financial Officer. Following their presentation, management will take questions submitted via the web link from Schwazze's Investor Relations website and then the earnings press release.



I would also like to remind you that management's prepared remarks and answers to your submitted questions may contain forward-looking statements, which are subject to risks and uncertainties. The words anticipate, could, enable, estimate, intend, except, believe, potential, will, should, project, position, objective, determined, vision, and similar expressions as they are related to Schwazze are, as such, a forward-looking statement.



Investors are cautioned that all forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ from those anticipated by Schwazze at this time. Additional information on factors that could cause results