Siemens AG Extraordinary Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Jul 09, 2020 / 08:00AM GMT

Jim Hagemann Snabe - Siemens Aktiengesellschaft - Independent Chairman of Supervisory Board



Ladies and gentlemen, esteemed shareholders, as Chairman of the Supervisory Board, I hereby open the 2020 Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft and also assume the chairmanship of the meeting in accordance with Siemens' Articles of Association.



On behalf of the Supervisory Board and the Managing Board, and also personally, I would like to welcome all of our shareholders and their proxies. I would also like to welcome all the journalists who have joined us online and all others who are following this shareholders' meeting live on the Internet.



We're living in extraordinary times. The coronavirus crisis has dramatically transformed our day-to-day lives and the business world. Under normal circumstances, today's shareholder meeting would be taking place with several thousand participants present in person right here in the Munich Olympic Hall.



Unfortunately, however, due to the current situation, such a large event of this kind is not possible. Nonetheless, even