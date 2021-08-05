Q3 2021 Siemens AG Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 05, 2021 / 07:30AM GMT

Eva Riesenhuber - Siemens Aktiengesellschaft - Head of IR



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to our Q3 conference call. All Q3 documents were released this morning and can be found also on our Investor Relations website. I'm here today our President and CEO, Roland Busch; and our CFO, Ralf Thomas, who will review the Q3 results. After presentation, we will then have time for Q&A. This call is scheduled for 75 minutes.



So