Solvay SA Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

May 09, 2023 / 08:30AM GMT

Nicolas Boel - Solvay SA - Non-Independent Chairman



[Interpreted] Ladies and gentlemen, dear friends, dear shareholders, It's always our pleasure for me to welcome you to our Annual General Shareholders' Meeting. And I'm even more so this year as 2023 will undoubtedly be a milestone in the history of our group. I would like to welcome you all. Welcome to the familiar faces I see in the room, those I do not yet know as well as the remote participants, of which there are many again this year. Welcome. Welcome (foreign language)



I would like also to acknowledge the presence of honorary President, whom I would like to thank for his constant support. I was just mentioning familiar faces, and I think that those who regularly grace us with their presence have been with us for over a decade. They've heard me insist a number of times on the implementation of 3 guiding principles, which I consider to be central.



Where prices upheavals and paradigm shifts follow one another a staggering speed, Solvay must, of course, be agile and able to adapt very quickly. But agility and flexibility are not