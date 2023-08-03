Aug 03, 2023 / 12:00PM GMT
Operator
Dear analysts and investors, welcome to Solvay Quarter 2, 2023 results. Solvay, the floor is yours.
Jodi Allen - Solvay SA - Head of IR
Hello, everyone, and welcome to Solvay's Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. I'm Jodi Allen, Head of Investor Relations; and I'm joined today by our CEO, Ilham Kadri; and our CFO, Karim Hajjar. Today's call is being recorded and will be accessible for replay on the Investor Relations section of our website later today. I would like to remind you that the presentation includes forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. You may refer to the slides related to today's broadcast, which are available on our website. And with that, I'll turn the call over to Ilham.
Ilham Kadri - Solvay SA - Chairman of the Executive Committee, CEO & Non Independent Director
Thank you, Jodi, and good afternoon, everyone. Our results this quarter and for the first half were aligned with our expectations. In early May, we shared our view that volumes would remain down, and we
Half Year 2023 Solvay SA Earnings Call Transcript
Aug 03, 2023 / 12:00PM GMT
