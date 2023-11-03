Q3 2023 Solvay SA Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 03, 2023 / 01:00PM GMT

Jodi Allen - Solvay SA - Head of IR



Thank you. Hello, everyone, and welcome to Solvay's Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. I'm Jodi Allen, Head of Investor Relations, and I'm joined today by our CEO, Ilham Kadri; and our CFO, Karim Hajjar. For today's call, we are slightly adjusting the format given the amount of news published today. First, Ilham will begin with an overview of results and the progress on our separation project. Karim will follow with a high-level financial overview of the quarter and our full year outlook, and Ilham will finish with some closing remarks before taking your questions.



Today's call is being recorded and will be accessible for replay on the Investor Relations section of our website later today.