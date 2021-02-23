Full Year 2020 Sembcorp Marine Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 23, 2021 / 02:00AM GMT

Mun Yuen Chua - Sembcorp Marine Ltd - Head of IR & Corporate Communications



Good morning, everyone. To those who are joining us from outside of Singapore, a very good afternoon and good evening. Thank you for joining us at Sembcorp Marine Second Half 2020 and Full Year 2020 Results Webcast.



May I gently remind all that some of the statements on the call today are forward looking in nature. A detailed disclaimer in this regard has been included in our press statements.



On the call today, we have Mr. Wong Weng Sun, President and CEO of Sembcorp Marine Ltd. He is joined by Mr. William Goh, Group Finance Director of Sembcorp Marine Ltd.



Without further delay, may I now invite Mr. Wong to address the meeting. Mr. Wong, please.



Weng Sun Wong - Sembcorp Marine Ltd - CEO, President & Executive Director



Thank you, Mun Yuen.



Good morning, everyone. Happy Lunar New Year (foreign language) Thank you for joining us at Sembcorp Marine Second Half and Full Year 2020 Results webcast.



2020 has definitely been a very