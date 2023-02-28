Feb 28, 2023 / 02:00AM GMT
Presentation
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Khor Boon Goh
Sembcorp Marine Ltd - Director of Group Finance
* Mun Yuen Chua
Sembcorp Marine Ltd - Head of IR & Corporate Communications
* Weng Sun Wong
Sembcorp Marine Ltd - Former CEO, President & Executive Director
=====================
Mun Yuen Chua - Sembcorp Marine Ltd - Head of IR & Corporate Communications
Good morning, members of the media, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you all for dialing in. I'm Mun Yuen, Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications. I will be facilitating this morning's session.
Once again, welcome to today's media and analyst briefing by Sembcorp Marine in relation to the group's full year 2022 financial results. We have filed the results with the Singapore Stock Exchange last evening. This morning's briefing is chaired by our President and CEO, Mr. Wong Weng Sun. He is joined by Mr. William Goh, Group Finance Director of Sembcorp Marine.
Full Year 2022 Sembcorp Marine Ltd Earnings Presentation Transcript
Feb 28, 2023 / 02:00AM GMT
