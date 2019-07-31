Q2 2019 Smurfit Kappa Group PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 31, 2019 / 08:00AM GMT

Anthony Paul J. Smurfit - Smurfit Kappa Group plc - Group CEO & Director



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and thanks to all of you joining us in the room and of course on the telephone. It's really great to see all of you, and I'd like to thank you for you attendance. As is custom, I will draw your attention this slide, Slide 2, and if you don't mind, I will take it as read.



12 months ago at the same period last year, we presented to all of you under the headline of leading, innovating and delivering. Today we're presenting on the same basis but have added a further heading, which is progression. Progression



builds on the story of transformation that we first presented to you in February 2018. The transformed business delivering transformed results with transformed long-term prospects. For the current period, we have delivered revenue growth of 4%, EDITDA growth of 17% with the margin of 18.3%, and return on capital employed of 18.7%, ahead of our through-the-cycle target of 17%.



ROCE is a key measure for the group and it reflects the most effective long-term measure of