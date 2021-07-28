Half Year 2021 Smurfit Kappa Group PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 28, 2021 / 08:00AM GMT

Thank you, Jean, and good morning, ladies and gentlemen. I'm very happy that you found the time to join us for our First Half 2021 Earnings Call. I'm joined today on the call by Ken Bowles, our CFO, who all of you know; and by Saverio Mayer, our CEO of Europe.



During the course of this presentation, I hope you'll see that by any measure, Smurfit Kappa had a great first half. Our team operated at a very high level across the organization, dealing with freezes, floods, national strikes