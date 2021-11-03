Nov 03, 2021 / 08:00AM GMT

Operator



Welcome to the Smurfit Kappa Group 2021 First 9 Months Trading Update. (Operator Instructions) Just to remind you, this conference is being recorded.



Today, I am pleased to present Tony Smurfit, CEO. Please begin your meeting.



Anthony Paul J. Smurfit - Smurfit Kappa Group Plc - Group CEO & Executive Director



Thank you, Mark, and good morning, and thank you all for taking the time to join us today. I'm joined on the call by our Group CFO, Ken Bowles. And before commencing, we would refer you to the note on forward-looking statements set out in our trading update, which also applies to our discussion today. Please also note that Ken and I are calling in from separate locations, so please bear with us should there be any technical issues. I'm happy to report that Smurfit Kappa continues to deliver across all performance measures, with revenue growth for the 9-month period of 15% to EUR 7.287 billion, EBITDA growth of 10% to EUR 1.235 billion and a margin of 17%.



From a demand perspective, we remain effectively sold out. Continuing the trend