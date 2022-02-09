Full Year 2021 Smurfit Kappa Group PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 09, 2022 / 09:00AM GMT

Anthony Paul J. Smurfit - Smurfit Kappa Group Plc - Group CEO & Executive Director



Thank you, operator. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and thank you for joining us today. As usual, I refer to the disclaimer concerning future expectations.



I'm delighted that Ken Bowles, our CFO, joins me as usual today. Also with us today and joining us from Amsterdam is our CEO of Europe, Saverio Mayer, together with our newly appointed CEO of the Americas, Laurent Sellier, who's joining us from Miami. Both of their biographies are in the appendix.



Equally, I'm also delighted to be joined again here in the room by Paul Regan, our Group Treasurer. Paul has been with the company for 27 years and will retire later this year, and so this will be his last results presentation for Smurfit Kappa Group. Both Ken and