Thank you, operator, and good morning, and thank you all for taking the time to join us today. I'm joined on the call by our Group CFO, Ken Bowles. And before commencing, we would refer you to the note on forward-looking statements set out in our trading update, which also applies to our discussion today. Please note that Ken and I are calling in from separate locations, so please bear with us should there be any technical issues.



You will see from our release today that we've provided an exceptional level of disclosure, recognizing that we are operating in a volatile world to underscore both the strength and quality of our performance. We have delivered a very strong 9-month outturn with revenue