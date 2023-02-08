Full Year 2022 Smurfit Kappa Group PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 08, 2023 / 09:00AM GMT

Anthony Paul J. Smurfit - Smurfit Kappa Group Plc - Group CEO & Executive Director



Thank you, operator, and good morning, everyone. It is good to be with you all. And I'm joined, as you know, by Ken Bowles, our CFO, who I think most of you know well at this stage. As usual, I refer to the disclaimer concerning future expectations, with your permission, I will take as read.



So you all know Smurfit Kappa's vision, which we put in place some 7 years ago, and I, as I say, is no doubt familiar to all of you by now. The vision, which has evolved guides our total approach to business, ensuring that we are able to deliver for all of our stakeholders. Dynamically and sustainably delivering is central to that vision. And in the next few slides, we'll take