John Mills - ICR, LLC - Managing Partner



Thank you. Good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us today to discuss ICU Medical's commitment to acquire the Smiths Medical division. On the call today representing ICU Medical is Vivek Jain, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman; Brian Bonnell, Chief Financial Officer; and Christian Voigtlander, Chief Operating Officer.



We wanted to let everyone know that we have a presentation accompanying today's prepared remarks.



