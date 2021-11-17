Smiths Group PLC Capital Markets Day Part 1 Transcript

Nov 17, 2021 / 02:00PM GMT

Paul A. Keel - Smiths Group plc - CEO & Executive Director



Hello, everyone, and thanks for tuning in to Smiths Group's 2021 Capital Markets event. I'm Paul Keel, CEO of Smiths. I joined the company in May, having spent the better part of the last 3 decades at companies like 3M, GE, General Mills and McKinsey, where I accumulated a great many experiences directly relevant to the significant opportunity we have here at Smiths, which in a nutshell is to guide an intrinsically strong business to its full potential. Across our 170-year history, Smith has built distinctive capabilities in product development, commercialization and customer support. We apply these strengths across a balanced portfolio, well positioned in secularly attractive markets. And all of this comes together in a robust financial framework powered by recurring aftermarket revenues, high returns, low asset intensity and consistently strong cash flow generation.



In the 6 months that I've been on board thus far, I visited more than a dozen of our largest operations around the world. I've been in the labs with our scientists. I've