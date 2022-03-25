Half Year 2022 Smiths Group PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 25, 2022 / 08:30AM GMT

Paul A. Keel - Smiths Group plc - CEO & Executive Director



Okay. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us today. With me here in London this morning is John Shipsey, our CFO. In terms of the running order, I'll offer a few thoughts to set the stage, hand it over to John to take us through the numbers, and then I'll come back to talk about the strategic progress we made in the first half. As always, we'll close with your questions.



Now knowing that it may be top of mind for many of you, let me begin with an overview of our activities in Russia and Ukraine. Like many of you, we are shocked and appalled by the tragic events unfolding in the region, and we joined in the broader international community in calling for de-escalation and peace.



To give you a sense of scale, our business in the region represented less than 1% of sales last year. Over recent weeks, our priority has been ensuring the safety, security and well-being of our colleagues in the region. All are safe and continue to receive full support from Smith. In response to the invasion, we have suspended sales into