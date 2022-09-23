Full Year 2022 Smiths Group PLC Earnings Presentation Transcript

Sep 23, 2022 / 07:30AM GMT

Good morning, everyone, and thanks for joining us today. With me in London this morning is our CFO, Clare Scherrer.



In terms of the running order,