Full Year 2023 Smiths Group PLC Earnings Presentation Transcript

Sep 26, 2023 / 07:30AM GMT

Presentation

Sep 26, 2023 / 07:30AM GMT



Corporate Participants

Clare Scherrer

Smiths Group plc - CFO & Director

Paul A. Keel

Smiths Group plc - CEO & Executive Director



Conference Call Participants

Christian Hinderaker

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division - Research Analyst

George Featherstone

BofA Securities, Research Division - Associate

Lushanthan Mahendrarajah

JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division - Research Analyst

Mark Davies Jones

Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, Research Division - Associate



Paul A. Keel - Smiths Group plc - CEO & Executive Director



Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us today. I'll open with a short recap of fiscal 2023 before turning it over to Clare to walk us through the numbers in greater detail. I'll then come back and update you on our progress