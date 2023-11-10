Sosei Group Corp R&D Day Transcript

Nov 10, 2023 / 07:00AM GMT

Hironoshin Nomura - Sosei Group Corporation - Executive Officer, Executive VP & CFO



[Interpreted] Thank you very much for your attendance today. Since it's time, we would like to commence 2023 R&D Day of Sosei Group Corporation. Thank you very much for joining despite a very busy schedule. I will be the emcee for today. My name is Nomura, CFO of the company.



Today, as you can see on the screen, we have the attendance of: Chris Cargill, CEO; Satoshi Tanaka, President of Idorsia Pharma, Japan and Korea; Matt Barnes, President of Heptares and Head of U.K. R&D.



As for today for the first half of the session, we would like to explain the progress of the business according to the materials. Followed by Q&A session in the second half of the session. As for the materials, we will be sharing on the screen, but we also uploaded on the website. If you would like