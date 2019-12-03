Dec 03, 2019 / NTS GMT

Keiichi Iwata - Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited - Representative Director & President



Hello, everyone. My name is Iwata, I am President of Sumitomo Chemical. Thank you very much for joining us today to discuss our current priority management issues and business strategy. I'd also like to express my deepest appreciation to our investors and analysts for your continued support for and understanding of our business. I am given 90 minutes to do the presentation, including Q&A, but I want to make my presentation as brief as possible so that we have more time for Q&A.



Before I begin the presentation, I'd like to say a few words with respect to the new management structure put in place back in April. When we look back at the past 8 months, we had 3 pieces of good news I want to share with you today. The first one is about Petro Rabigh Phase 2. We successfully completed the creditors' reliability test. The second piece of good news came from our crop protection business. We finally completed the acquisition of Nufarm's subsidiaries in South America, which will serve as an operation base for the