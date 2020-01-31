Q3 2020 Sumitomo Chemical Co Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jan 31, 2020 / 09:00AM GMT

Operator



Thank you very much for participating in the Sumitomo Chemical conference call for fiscal 2019 third quarter financial results.



First, Mr. Sasaki, Executive Officer of Sumitomo Chemical, will give you a briefing of financial results for fiscal year 2019 third quarter. Later, she will be joined by Mr. Tang, General Manager, Accounting Department, for questions and answers.



Before the conference, let me give you some reminders. In the presentation, future projections based on current forecasts may be provided. Please be informed that they may involve risk and uncertainties. Please be aware that the actual results may greatly differ from projections.



We would like to start with the conference call. Mr. Sasaki, please.



Keigo Sasaki - Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited - Managing Executive Officer



I'm Sasaki from Sumitomo Chemical. Thank you very much for attending our conference call despite your very busy schedule. I'd like to thank the investors and analysts for your daily understanding and support to our management. I'd like to thank