May 28, 2020 / NTS GMT

Presentation

May 28, 2020 / NTS GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Keiichi Iwata

Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited - President & Representative Director



=====================

Keiichi Iwata - Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited - President & Representative Director



Hello, everyone. Thank you very much for joining us today to discuss our current priority management issues and business strategy. I'd also like to express my deepest appreciation to our investors and analysts for your continued support for and understanding of our business.



This time, we moved to an online meeting, and we may not have a smooth interactions as before, especially when it comes to Q&A. So I would like to ask for your patience and kind cooperation. Let's go to Page 2. This is today's agenda. First, I'm going to talk about our latest performance, and then I will give you an update on the progress in achieving the goals of the current corporate business plan. And finally, I'd like to present a mid- to long-term outlook of our