Hello, everyone. I'm Keiichi Iwata, President of Sumitomo Chemical. Welcome, and thank you for joining our current priority management issues and business strategy meeting. I want to express my deepest appreciation to our investors for your continued support for and understanding of our business.



This is today's agenda. First, I'm going to share with you our business performance and trends; and second, I'm going to talk about the progress we've made on our current corporate business plan, which will draw to a close at the end of this fiscal year; and lastly, I'll explain what we are doing to become carbon-neutral. We have a lot to cover today, and I'm going to walk you through the major points for each agenda item so that we can spend more time