Full Year 2021 Somnomed Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to SomnoMed's webcast of the FY '21 results. As said, my name is Neil Verdal-Austin, and I'm the CEO of this extraordinary company. We also trust that everyone is well and doing all that you can do to remain safe during this very difficult time.



Fiscal year '21 was certainly a challenge, not only for SomnoMed but for everyone throughout the world. The fiscal year began 4 months into a global pandemic that created much uncertainty and unfortunately, continues to do so today. SomnoMed, I'm pleased to say, has managed through this initial COVID-19 period extremely well.



