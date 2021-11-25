Somnomed Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Nov 25, 2021 / 12:00AM GMT

Gaetano Alfred-Gerrard Russo - SomnoMed Limited - Chairman of the Board



Well, good morning. Terry tells me that a quorum is present, so I declare this Annual General Meeting of SomnoMed Limited open. Welcome, ladies and gentlemen, to the 2021 Annual General Meeting of SomnoMed Limited. My name is Guy Russo, and I'm the Chair of today's meeting.



Today's meeting is being held online via the Zoom platform. This allows shareholders, proxyholders and guests to attend the meeting virtually. All attendees can watch a live webcast of the meeting. In addition, shareholders and proxyholders have the ability to ask questions and to submit votes. Questions can be submitted at any time. (Operator Instructions) Please note that while you can submit questions from now on, I will not address them until the relevant time in the meeting. Please also note that your questions may be amalgamated together if we receive multiple questions under one topic.



The agenda items for today's meeting include presentation of financials, remuneration report and the reelection of nonexecutive directors.