Full Year 2022 Somnomed Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Thank you, Rachel. Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to SomnoMed's webcast and investor presentation of the FY '22 results. And thank you very much for your time today.



FY '22 certainly remained a challenge from a COVID perspective, not only for SomnoMed, of course, but for everyone around the world. We are now, hopefully, towards the end of this global pandemic and have now probably entered into a sort of a managed phase of this, but have also now, unfortunately, entered another period of uncertainty around the global economic climate, adding supply chain issues, inflationary pressures and rising costs to the running of businesses around the world. But having said that, SomnoMed